GCW Acid Cup 3 Night One Results – Live Now: Tankman, Deppen, AJ Gray, Lee Moriarty, Laredo Kid & More

Kylie Rae is back!

Chicago’s favorite daughter returns to the ring for Warrior Wrestling on Saturday, June 5th for the first of three outdoor events the promotion has planned for their 2021 Stadium Series.

Kylie Rae won the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship from Tessa Blanchard during week one of the 2020 Stadium Series, and went on to successfully defend the belt against Madison Rayne two weeks later, in what would be the IMPACT Wrestling legend’s last independent wrestling match.

This will be Kylie’s first match since October. She was originally slated to challenge for the Knockouts title at IMPACT’s annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view, but missed the event and later announced her retirement from the business.

Warrior did not specifically name the challenger for their June return, but did indicate that the timing of the announcement was key. The news broke at the tail end of an incredible Lights Out No DQ match between Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite. Both women have competed for Warrior Wrestling in the past.

Individual tickets and bundles for the 2021 Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series are on sale now at WarriorWrestling.net. The shows will take place outside on the football field at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL. Streaming info will be announced closer to the date of the first show.