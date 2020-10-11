ProWrestling.com

GCW Effy’s Big Gay Brunch Results: Sonny Kiss vs Cassandro El Exotico, Twink Gauntlet, Marko Stunt vs Effy & More

GCW Effy’s Big Gay Brunch Results

October 10, 2020
Indianapolis, Indiana

— Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) def. AC Mack & Ashton Starr

— Still Life With Apricots & Pears def. Dark Sheik

8-Person Tag: The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) & Levi Everett def. Billy Dixon & Joshua Wavra & MV Young & O’Shay Edwards

— Jamie Senegal def. Allie Kat

Twink Gauntlet Match: Devon Monroe def. Austin Luke, Calvin Couture, Dyln McKay, Jared Evans, Jimmy Lloyd, Juicy Jimmy, Kit Osbourne, Logan Stunt, Marcus Mathers, Molly McCoy, Parrow, Tony Deppen and Tyler Klein.

— Marko Stunt def. Effy

— Cassandro El Exotico def. Sonny Kiss