GCW Effy’s Big Gay Brunch Results: Sonny Kiss vs Cassandro El Exotico, Twink Gauntlet, Marko Stunt vs Effy & More

GCW Effy’s Big Gay Brunch Results
October 10, 2020
Indianapolis, Indiana
— Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) def. AC Mack & Ashton Starr
— Still Life With Apricots & Pears def. Dark Sheik
— 8-Person Tag: The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) & Levi Everett def. Billy Dixon & Joshua Wavra & MV Young & O’Shay Edwards
— Jamie Senegal def. Allie Kat
— Twink Gauntlet Match: Devon Monroe def. Austin Luke, Calvin Couture, Dyln McKay, Jared Evans, Jimmy Lloyd, Juicy Jimmy, Kit Osbourne, Logan Stunt, Marcus Mathers, Molly McCoy, Parrow, Tony Deppen and Tyler Klein.
— Marko Stunt def. Effy
— Cassandro El Exotico def. Sonny Kiss