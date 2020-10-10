GCW For The Culture Results: AR Fox vs 2 Cold Scorpio, Lee Moriarty vs ACH, AJ Gray vs Dezmond Xavier

GCW For The Culture Results
October 9, 2020
Indianapolis, Indiana
— 5-Man Scramble: Mike Outlaw def. A.C. Mack & Mo Atlas & Zayne Washington & Tommy Lou Retton
— JTG def. Trey Miguel
— Triple Threat Tag: 40 Acres (PB Smooth & Tre Lamar) def. Culture SZN (Christian Casanova & Tasha Steelz) & Top Flight (Air Wolf & Angel Dorado)
— Trish Adora (c) def. Suge D to retain the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship
— Calvin Tankman def. O’Shay Edwards
— Fatal 4-Way: Willow Nightingale def. Faye Jackson & Devon Monroe & Marti Belle
— AJ Gray def. Dezmond Xavier
— Lee Moriarty def. ACH
— AR Fox def. 2 Cold Scorpio