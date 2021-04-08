Connect with us

GCW Jimmy Lloyds D-Generation F 2021 Results: The Collective Begins!

April 8, 2021

GCW Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F
April 8, 2021
Cuban Club, Ybor City, Florida

  1. Six-Man Scramble: Ninja Mack def. American Beetle & Conan Lycan & Gabriel Skye & Hunter Drake & Levi Everrett
  2. Billie Starkz def. Rok-C & Skye Blue
  3. The Unguided (c) def. YDNB to retain the FSW Tag Team Championships
  4. JJ Garrett def. Marcus Mathers
  5. El Hijo De Canis Lupus def. Gino Medina
  6. Atticus Cogar def. Tre Lamar
  7. Jordan Oliver def. Everett Connors
  8. 1 Called Manders def. Juicy Finau
  9. Dante Leon def. Myron Reed
  10. Nolan Edward def. Daniel Garcia
  11. Starboy Charlie def. Jimmy Lloyd

You can order the entire GCW The Collective bundle right now on FITE for live access to more than a dozen of the biggest independent wrestling events happening this week.


More details results coming soon.

GCW Acid Cup 3 Night One Results – Live Now: Tankman, Deppen, AJ Gray, Lee Moriarty, Laredo Kid & More

2 hours ago

Apr 8, 2021

GCW Acid Cup 3 — Night One
April 8, 2021
Cuban Club, Ybor City, Florida

You can order the entire GCW The Collective bundle right now on FITE for live access to more than a dozen of the biggest independent wrestling events happening this week.


Quick Results

  1. First Round: Calvin Tankman def. Colby Corino
  2. First Round: Laredo Kid def. Brayden Lee
  3. First Round: Dragon Bane def. KTB
  4. First Round: Jordan Oliver def. Edith Surreal
  5. First Round: Lee Moriarty def. JJ Garrett via referee stoppage
  6. First Round: Arez def. Aramis
  7. First Round: Cole Radrick def. Jimmy Lloyd & Ellis Taylor
  8. First Round: AJ Gray vs. Nate Webb in progress…

 

Refresh for updates.

Kylie Rae Returning To The Ring!

3 weeks ago

Mar 17, 2021

Kylie Rae

Kylie Rae is back!

Chicago’s favorite daughter returns to the ring for Warrior Wrestling on Saturday, June 5th for the first of three outdoor events the promotion has planned for their 2021 Stadium Series.


Kylie Rae won the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship from Tessa Blanchard during week one of the 2020 Stadium Series, and went on to successfully defend the belt against Madison Rayne two weeks later, in what would be the IMPACT Wrestling legend’s last independent wrestling match.

This will be Kylie’s first match since October. She was originally slated to challenge for the Knockouts title at IMPACT’s annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view, but missed the event and later announced her retirement from the business.

Warrior did not specifically name the challenger for their June return, but did indicate that the timing of the announcement was key. The news broke at the tail end of an incredible Lights Out No DQ match between Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite. Both women have competed for Warrior Wrestling in the past.

Individual tickets and bundles for the 2021 Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series are on sale now at WarriorWrestling.net. The shows will take place outside on the football field at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL. Streaming info will be announced closer to the date of the first show.

Jon Moxley vs Josh Barnett Is Finally Happening, Match Announced For WrestleMania Weekend

2 months ago

Feb 20, 2021

Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 6

Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett is finally happening.

GCW made the news official on Saturday night at the conclusion of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5, just moments after the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion knocked out Davey Boy Smith Jr. in the main event.


This fight was originally supposed to take place at Bloodsport 2, but was postponed when Moxley had to take time off to recover from a staph infection. It was rescheduled for Bloodsport 3, but the event was cancelled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assuming all goes well, the fight will finally go down at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6 on April 8. The show is part of The Collective taking place over WrestleMania 37 weekend in Tampa, FL.

Barnett is a legend in the world of MMA and racked up an extensive career in pro-wrestling as well. He was the youngest UFC Heavyweight Champion in the company’s history, and throughout his 20-year fight career put down names like Dan Severn, Randy Couture, Frank Mir and Roy Nelson.

