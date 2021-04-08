Connect with us

GCW Jimmy Lloyds D-Generation F 2021 Results: The Collective Begins!

16 hours ago

GCW Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F
April 8, 2021
Cuban Club, Ybor City, Florida

  1. Six-Man Scramble: Ninja Mack def. American Beetle & Conan Lycan & Gabriel Skye & Hunter Drake & Levi Everrett
  2. Billie Starkz def. Rok-C & Skye Blue
  3. The Unguided (c) def. YDNB to retain the FSW Tag Team Championships
  4. JJ Garrett def. Marcus Mathers
  5. El Hijo De Canis Lupus def. Gino Medina
  6. Atticus Cogar def. Tre Lamar
  7. Jordan Oliver def. Everett Connors
  8. 1 Called Manders def. Juicy Finau
  9. Dante Leon def. Myron Reed
  10. Nolan Edward def. Daniel Garcia
  11. Starboy Charlie def. Jimmy Lloyd

You can order the entire GCW The Collective bundle right now on FITE for live access to more than a dozen of the biggest independent wrestling events happening this week.


More details results coming soon.

AEW

STF Underground Episode 100! WrestleMania Prediction Round Table, Guest Cameos From Sammy Guevara, Joaquin Wilde, & More!

2 hours ago

Apr 9, 2021

STF Underground

Welcome to EPISODE 100 of STF Underground!

In this episode we celebrate 100 episodes strong with a WrestleMania round table. This episode features guest cameos from previous guests such as Sammy Guevara, Joaquin Wilde, & more! PLUS, a surprise run in that you won’t want to miss!


Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground

GCW Acid Cup 3 – Day One Results & Thoughts: AJ Gray vs Nate Webb, Crazy Lucha Shit, Broken Boards, Puke Stoppage & More

13 hours ago

Apr 8, 2021

GCW Acid Cup 3 — Night One
April 8, 2021
Cuban Club, Ybor City, Florida

Quick Results

  1. First Round: Calvin Tankman def. Colby Corino
  2. First Round: Laredo Kid def. Brayden Lee
  3. First Round: Dragon Bane def. KTB
  4. First Round: Jordan Oliver def. Edith Surreal
  5. First Round: Lee Moriarty def. JJ Garrett via referee stoppage
  6. First Round: Arez def. Aramis
  7. First Round: Cole Radrick def. Jimmy Lloyd & Ellis Taylor
  8. First Round: AJ Gray def. Nate Webb

What was considered by many to be one of the most anticipated indie shows of WrestleMania week based on advertised talent alone ended up being a bit of a clusterfuck.

Things started optimistically enough thanks to a quick opening match in which a fired up Colby Corino failed to chip down the always impressive Calvin Tankman. A wooden board underneath the ring broke causing a moderate delay. It certainly wasn’t a great omen for the busy weekend ahead, but it also wasn’t the worst thing to happen on the first half of this show.

Laredo Kid did his thing, including an insane finishing move that could possibly be classified as a modified reverse Spanish Fly. Maybe an Avalanche German Moonsault Press? I’m sure Excalibur knows. Unfortunately, things went downhill fast after the third match.

Jordan Oliver and Edith Surreal never got out of first gear, and as much as I don’t enjoy “dunking” on people, I’m not sure the key was even in the ignition. Their match was largely based on reversals and pinning combinations, but you could see Edith doing the math while slowly working through spots, seemingly in over her head. Oliver didn’t do anyone any favors and could have at least taken a bit of the focus by selling… well, anything.

Treehouse Lee couldn’t make the show and was replaced by JJ Garrett in a match against Lee Moriarty. Garrett had won a match earlier in the day at Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F event held at the same venue. He very quickly learned the dangers of wrestling outside in Florida at the hottest point of the day, losing the match by referee stoppage after puking in the ring.

Cole Radrick was originally supposed to wrestle Tony Deppen, but you can add Deppen to the list of names who missed the show due to travel issues. He was replaced by both Jimmy Lloyd and Ellis Taylor, so I can’t complain too much, but the idea of a Radrick/Deppen match was a big part of the reason I showed up in the first place.

Despite two disappointing changes to the match card, one of which only went a few minutes before ending in puke, a broken ring board and a frustratingly bad bout in the midst of all that chaos, there were some gems that made the occasionally arduous journey worth it.

Tankman is quickly becoming a must-watch for me. Arez and Aramis lived up to their reputation with some absolutely crazy lucha stuff that made me glad I didn’t do play-by-play coverage. The show was book-ended by good matches a few deep on either side, including GCW’s heavy-hitters “Spyder” Nate Webb and the “Motherf–king Truth” AJ Gray.

The third Acid Cup tournament clearly did not get off to a flawless start, but there is still quite a lot of excitement surrounding day two. The remaining names are Calvin Tankman, Laredo Kid, Dragon Bane, Jordan Oliver, Lee Moriarty, Arez, Cole Radrick and AJ Gray, which means the rest of this tournament should produce quite a few Best of the Week candidates.

We’ll see you tomorrow at 3:00 PM ET.

Kylie Rae Returning To The Ring!

3 weeks ago

Mar 17, 2021

Kylie Rae

Kylie Rae is back!

Chicago’s favorite daughter returns to the ring for Warrior Wrestling on Saturday, June 5th for the first of three outdoor events the promotion has planned for their 2021 Stadium Series.


Kylie Rae won the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship from Tessa Blanchard during week one of the 2020 Stadium Series, and went on to successfully defend the belt against Madison Rayne two weeks later, in what would be the IMPACT Wrestling legend’s last independent wrestling match.

This will be Kylie’s first match since October. She was originally slated to challenge for the Knockouts title at IMPACT’s annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view, but missed the event and later announced her retirement from the business.

Warrior did not specifically name the challenger for their June return, but did indicate that the timing of the announcement was key. The news broke at the tail end of an incredible Lights Out No DQ match between Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite. Both women have competed for Warrior Wrestling in the past.

Individual tickets and bundles for the 2021 Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series are on sale now at WarriorWrestling.net. The shows will take place outside on the football field at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL. Streaming info will be announced closer to the date of the first show.

