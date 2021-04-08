Indie
GCW Jimmy Lloyds D-Generation F 2021 Results: The Collective Begins!
GCW Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F
April 8, 2021
Cuban Club, Ybor City, Florida
- Six-Man Scramble: Ninja Mack def. American Beetle & Conan Lycan & Gabriel Skye & Hunter Drake & Levi Everrett
- Billie Starkz def. Rok-C & Skye Blue
- The Unguided (c) def. YDNB to retain the FSW Tag Team Championships
- JJ Garrett def. Marcus Mathers
- El Hijo De Canis Lupus def. Gino Medina
- Atticus Cogar def. Tre Lamar
- Jordan Oliver def. Everett Connors
- 1 Called Manders def. Juicy Finau
- Dante Leon def. Myron Reed
- Nolan Edward def. Daniel Garcia
- Starboy Charlie def. Jimmy Lloyd
You can order the entire GCW The Collective bundle right now on FITE for live access to more than a dozen of the biggest independent wrestling events happening this week.
More details results coming soon.
AEW
STF Underground Episode 100! WrestleMania Prediction Round Table, Guest Cameos From Sammy Guevara, Joaquin Wilde, & More!
Welcome to EPISODE 100 of STF Underground!
In this episode we celebrate 100 episodes strong with a WrestleMania round table. This episode features guest cameos from previous guests such as Sammy Guevara, Joaquin Wilde, & more! PLUS, a surprise run in that you won’t want to miss!
FOLLOW US:
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
Indie
GCW Acid Cup 3 – Day One Results & Thoughts: AJ Gray vs Nate Webb, Crazy Lucha Shit, Broken Boards, Puke Stoppage & More
GCW Acid Cup 3 — Night One
April 8, 2021
Cuban Club, Ybor City, Florida
You can order the entire GCW The Collective bundle right now on FITE for live access to more than a dozen of the biggest independent wrestling events happening this week.
Quick Results
- First Round: Calvin Tankman def. Colby Corino
- First Round: Laredo Kid def. Brayden Lee
- First Round: Dragon Bane def. KTB
- First Round: Jordan Oliver def. Edith Surreal
- First Round: Lee Moriarty def. JJ Garrett via referee stoppage
- First Round: Arez def. Aramis
- First Round: Cole Radrick def. Jimmy Lloyd & Ellis Taylor
- First Round: AJ Gray def. Nate Webb
What was considered by many to be one of the most anticipated indie shows of WrestleMania week based on advertised talent alone ended up being a bit of a clusterfuck.
Things started optimistically enough thanks to a quick opening match in which a fired up Colby Corino failed to chip down the always impressive Calvin Tankman. A wooden board underneath the ring broke causing a moderate delay. It certainly wasn’t a great omen for the busy weekend ahead, but it also wasn’t the worst thing to happen on the first half of this show.
Laredo Kid did his thing, including an insane finishing move that could possibly be classified as a modified reverse Spanish Fly. Maybe an Avalanche German Moonsault Press? I’m sure Excalibur knows. Unfortunately, things went downhill fast after the third match.
Jordan Oliver and Edith Surreal never got out of first gear, and as much as I don’t enjoy “dunking” on people, I’m not sure the key was even in the ignition. Their match was largely based on reversals and pinning combinations, but you could see Edith doing the math while slowly working through spots, seemingly in over her head. Oliver didn’t do anyone any favors and could have at least taken a bit of the focus by selling… well, anything.
Treehouse Lee couldn’t make the show and was replaced by JJ Garrett in a match against Lee Moriarty. Garrett had won a match earlier in the day at Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F event held at the same venue. He very quickly learned the dangers of wrestling outside in Florida at the hottest point of the day, losing the match by referee stoppage after puking in the ring.
Cole Radrick was originally supposed to wrestle Tony Deppen, but you can add Deppen to the list of names who missed the show due to travel issues. He was replaced by both Jimmy Lloyd and Ellis Taylor, so I can’t complain too much, but the idea of a Radrick/Deppen match was a big part of the reason I showed up in the first place.
Despite two disappointing changes to the match card, one of which only went a few minutes before ending in puke, a broken ring board and a frustratingly bad bout in the midst of all that chaos, there were some gems that made the occasionally arduous journey worth it.
Tankman is quickly becoming a must-watch for me. Arez and Aramis lived up to their reputation with some absolutely crazy lucha stuff that made me glad I didn’t do play-by-play coverage. The show was book-ended by good matches a few deep on either side, including GCW’s heavy-hitters “Spyder” Nate Webb and the “Motherf–king Truth” AJ Gray.
The third Acid Cup tournament clearly did not get off to a flawless start, but there is still quite a lot of excitement surrounding day two. The remaining names are Calvin Tankman, Laredo Kid, Dragon Bane, Jordan Oliver, Lee Moriarty, Arez, Cole Radrick and AJ Gray, which means the rest of this tournament should produce quite a few Best of the Week candidates.
We’ll see you tomorrow at 3:00 PM ET.
Indie
Kylie Rae Returning To The Ring!
Kylie Rae is back!
Chicago’s favorite daughter returns to the ring for Warrior Wrestling on Saturday, June 5th for the first of three outdoor events the promotion has planned for their 2021 Stadium Series.
Kylie Rae won the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship from Tessa Blanchard during week one of the 2020 Stadium Series, and went on to successfully defend the belt against Madison Rayne two weeks later, in what would be the IMPACT Wrestling legend’s last independent wrestling match.
This will be Kylie’s first match since October. She was originally slated to challenge for the Knockouts title at IMPACT’s annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view, but missed the event and later announced her retirement from the business.
Warrior did not specifically name the challenger for their June return, but did indicate that the timing of the announcement was key. The news broke at the tail end of an incredible Lights Out No DQ match between Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite. Both women have competed for Warrior Wrestling in the past.
Individual tickets and bundles for the 2021 Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series are on sale now at WarriorWrestling.net. The shows will take place outside on the football field at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL. Streaming info will be announced closer to the date of the first show.
SMILIE.
KYLIE.
RAE.
She's baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack.
Saturday, June 5th. Warrior Wrestling. Chicago.
Defending her title.
Match announcement to follow…(but the timing of this announcement may give you a clue….)
Tickets: https://t.co/y934s7q2HH pic.twitter.com/pYNizYmJo1
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) March 18, 2021
STF Underground Episode 100! WrestleMania Prediction Round Table, Guest Cameos From Sammy Guevara, Joaquin Wilde, & More!
Chairs Match, Hardcore War, Triple Threat Tag & More Announced For IMPACT Hardcore Justice
Karrion Kross Reclaims NXT Championship At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
Undisputed WWE Cruiserweight Champion Crowned At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two Results: Karrion Kross vs Finn Balor, Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly
15 Names You May Not Have Realized Are Actually Former TNA/Impact Wrestling Champions
WWE Raw Results (4/5): WrestleMania Go-Home Show, Lashley & McIntyre In Action
Nick Aldis Discusses First Working With Kamille & Thunder Rosa Working For AEW
WWE SmackDown Results (3/26): Several WWE WrestleMania 37 Announcements, Rollins vs. Nakamura, More!
ROH 19th Anniversary PPV Results: Every Title On The Line, EC3 vs Jay Briscoe, New Champions Crowned!
Two AEW Stars Get A Shoutout In Chris Jericho ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Bonus Clip
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane Summons Fire One More Time
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Twin Magic, JBL Apologizes To Nobody, British Bulldog Honored, nWo 4 Life
4/6 AEW Dark Quick Results & Video: Bear Country vs TH2, Sea Stars, JD Drake & More
4/5 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky Team Up, Matt Hardy, Hangman Page & More
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One Results: New Champions Crowned!
-
AEW1 day ago
4/7 AEW Dynamite Results: Moxley & The Young Bucks Battle Bullet Club, Mike Tyson Returns!
-
WWE2 days ago
Becky Lynch Returning “In The Not Too Distant Future” Says WWE President, Ronda Rousey Update
-
AEW2 days ago
Two AEW Stars Get A Shoutout In Chris Jericho ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Bonus Clip
-
Results8 hours ago
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two Results: Karrion Kross vs Finn Balor, Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly
-
Wrestling News18 hours ago
RVD Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him At The WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony
-
Impact2 days ago
Reno Scum Announces Departure From IMPACT Wrestling
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane Summons Fire One More Time