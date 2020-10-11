GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 Results: Lio Rush vs ACH, Gresham vs Moriarty, Death Match, Ricky Morton In Action

GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 Results
October 10, 2020
Indianapolis, Indiana
— Open Challenge: Orange Cassidy def. Rickey Shane Page
— Ironbeast (KTB & Shane Mercer) def. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz)
— Jonathan Gresham def. Lee Moriarty
— Six-Man Tag: Team Pazuzu (Chris Dickinson & Otis & Santana) def. Alex Zayne & Blake Christian & Jordan Oliver)
— Tony Deppen def. Alex Shelley
— Lio Rush def. ACH
— Ricky Morton def. Joey Janela
— Clusterfuck Battle Royal: Nate Webb won. There were like 50 people in this including Manders, AJ Gray, Calvin Tankman, Cassandro Exotico, Cole Radrick, Dominic Garrini, Effy, Elayna Black, Frank the Clown, Gregory Iron, Jimmy Lloyd, JTG, Kevin Ku, Marko & Logan Stunt, Mance Warner, Parrow, Robery ‘Ego’ Anthony, Shark Boy, Suge D and Yoshihiko, among others.
— Death Match: Alex Colon def. Matt Tremont