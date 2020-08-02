GCW Keep In Touch Results – Live Now: Joey Janela vs ACH

Live coverage made possible by our friends at FITE TV.

GCW Keep In Touch Results

August 2, 2020

Indianapolis, IN

TONY DEPPEN vs. BEN CARTER

We kick this off with the GCW gatekeeper taking on a young wrestler still looking to gain enough recognition to get his own Cagematch profile. Deppen cuts a short promo claiming Carter can’t wrestle, he does the same moves as everyone in the back, and he’s going to make this short. He almost gets rolled up right out of the gates, and Carter surprises him picking the ankle and rolling into a jacknife carter for two.

Deppen takes out the knee and stomps away on it, creating a target. Carter breaks away and hits the ropes, but is met with an armdrag into the Figure Four. The rising star manages to pull himself to the ropes, throwing desperate elbows. Springboard forearm connects! Carter ducks a lariat and fires off with about a dozen slaps and chops. Deppen gives ’em back and the two begin to trade… and trade… and trade…

Carter blocks a double stomp and delivers a sunset flip pin for two. Running dropkick. Headscissors. A superkick gets a nearfall. Both men down. He hoists up Deppen and puts him on the top rope, gets shoved off but lands on his feet. Carter leaps right back up top and hits a superplex, rolls into another suplex, but Deppen counters into a Brainbuster and superkicks the **** out of the back of the kid’s head.

Deppen wants to go home. He heads to the second rope, but is caught with a flying youngster in his face, as Carter hits an Avalanche Spanish Fly! Without missing a beat he springs to the top rope – FROGSPLASH! 1… 2… NO! Carter is distraught, and gain heads up top. Deppen rolls out of the way, delivers a running knee strike, and this one is over.

Winner: Tony Deppen

Refresh for updates.