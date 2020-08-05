Georgia Police To Investigate Wrestler Marty Jannetty After Claims He “Made A Man Disappear”

The police department in Columbus, Georgia will be investigating claims made by professional wrestler Marty Jannetty.

The former WWF star was most famous for his tag team “The Rockers”, alongside Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Now, he may become more famous as the former wrestler who – completely unprompted – announced on Facebook to the entire world that he once “made a man disappear” as a teenager.

“The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post,” Georgia police told TMZ on Wednesday.

Jannetty claimed that when he was 13-years-old working at a local bowling alley, a man assaulted him and “dragged [him]around to the back of the building.” He then went on to say that the man was never found. “They shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River.”