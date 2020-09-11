Gerald Brisco Released By WWE; The Wrestling World Reacts

It was revealed this week that Gerald Brisco has been released from WWE, bringing an end to his 36-year run with the company.

Gerald revealed the news on social media, confirming that Vince McMahon personally called him to inform him that his services are no longer needed with the company. He noted that he is ok with it and he is not angry about it.

Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i an no longer needed. I’m ok withthis. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 10, 2020

I appreciate all the well wishes I would also like to add that I need a little space so everyone asking for an interview at this time I need to step back take a deep breath just remember I have no anger just emotions at this time — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 10, 2020

The wrestling world has quickly reacted to the news, with many different wrestlers coming out to comment on their respect for him.

Thx Gerald for all the GREAT times, I hope there are a few more remaining!!

Most importantly, thx for all UR help over the years and what you and Jack did for the FREEBIRDS!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) September 10, 2020

Thank you for everything you do and did for me and all the other amateur wrestlers who wanted a chance to go pro! See you soon, brother! — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) September 10, 2020