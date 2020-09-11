ProWrestling.com
Gerald Brisco Released By WWE; The Wrestling World Reacts

It was revealed this week that Gerald Brisco has been released from WWE, bringing an end to his 36-year run with the company.

Gerald revealed the news on social media, confirming that Vince McMahon personally called him to inform him that his services are no longer needed with the company. He noted that he is ok with it and he is not angry about it.

The wrestling world has quickly reacted to the news, with many different wrestlers coming out to comment on their respect for him.