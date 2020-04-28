Gerald Brisco Reportedly Furloughed By WWE

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer, wrestling legend, Gerald Brisco was part of the recent WWE cuts due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

WWE made the decision to release countless WWE Superstars and furlough many of the producers, and Brisco was part of that. Having worked with WWE since 1984, Gerald Brisco has had many different roles both on-screen and off it. He is a former road agent and booker and has also worked as a scout for the company, playing a big role in the signing of Brock Lesnar.

Meltzer said: “He’s like on the deal with all of the producers in a sense that it’s like a furlough. It’s not done done, but yeah.” (H/T Cultaholic.com)

It’s currently unknown at this point whether or not Gerald Brisco will be returning to WWE when the furlough period ends.