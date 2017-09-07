GFW Reportedly Hemorrhaging Funds, Anthem Ready To Sell The Company

On Tuesday night, we learned that Jeff Jarrett will be taking an immediate leave of absence from Global Force Wrestling due to personal reasons. But, it appears there’s far more to the story.
According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, things don’t look good for GFW/Anthem, as the company is “hemorrhaging funds” and that Anthem is ready to sell the company.
“GFW is hemorrhaging funds,” Barrasso said. “And sources close to the situation have confirmed that Anthem is ready to withdraw itself from the wrestling industry and sell GFW. Anthem even needed to gut the Fight Network in order to finance GFW.”
The GFW/Impact saga continues with the dismissal of Jeff Jarrett https://t.co/OmArefyuxp
— Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) September 6, 2017
it was only matter of time🙂
Exactly. I think Vince needs to stop this SILLY brand split bulls***, bring back WCW as separate company (so there’s a video history) and run it like that. WWE and WCW. Make Sting the GM… I dunno wrestling is stale cuz it’s all WWE. No one else has made a DENT since WcW folded…
Good idea.
The two of you sound silly. How will Vince bring back something that’s not really his idea. It will still be WWE because that’s his. He doesn’t know how to be tow companies. He’s not even that good at being two people LOL
see ya TNA / GFW it was the end when it became GFW and Jarret was back lol