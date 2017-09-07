GFW Reportedly Hemorrhaging Funds, Anthem Ready To Sell The Company

On Tuesday night, we learned that Jeff Jarrett will be taking an immediate leave of absence from Global Force Wrestling due to personal reasons. But, it appears there’s far more to the story.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, things don’t look good for GFW/Anthem, as the company is “hemorrhaging funds” and that Anthem is ready to sell the company.

“GFW is hemorrhaging funds,” Barrasso said. “And sources close to the situation have confirmed that Anthem is ready to withdraw itself from the wrestling industry and sell GFW. Anthem even needed to gut the Fight Network in order to finance GFW.”