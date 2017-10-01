GFW Taping Content at Indy Event, Scouting Big Cities for Impact

According to PWInsider.com, GFW plans to tape content for Impact at the upcoming WrestlePro event in Rahway, New Jersey. The event takes place on December 9th, and will feature Alberto El Patron along with GFW Global Champion Eli Drake.

In related news, the PWInsider report adds that GFW is currently scouting bigger market locations for Impact TV tapings, and the cities currently being considered include Toronto, New York and Chicago.

Chicago had previously been planned as a location for a GFW live event, however those plans were postponed. With regards to Impact’s usual Orlando location, it’s being said the company does have plans to return to Orlando, likely for TV tapings sometime in 2018.