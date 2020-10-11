Glory Pro Are Ya Wrestling, Son? Results: AJ Gray vs ACH, Hakim Zane vs Kylie Rae, Vacant Tag Title Match

Glory Pro Are Ya Wrestling, Son? Results
October 10, 2020
Indianapolis, Indiana
— Mike Outlaw def. Lee Moriarty
— The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) def. Alex Zayne & Blake Christian
— Hakim Zane (c) def. Kylie Rae to retain the Midwest Territory title
— Warhorse (c) def. Zachary Wentz to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling title
— Bullrope Match: Jake Something def. 1 Called Manders
— The Sisters of Destruction (Blair Onyx & Elayna Black) def. Hyan & Layne Luck
— Devon Monroe def. Jody Threat & Kody Lane & Stephen Wolf
— Top Flight (Air Wolf & Angel Dorado) def. Gaytanic Panic (Danhausen & Effy) and Allie Kat & Dan The Dad to win the vacant United Glory Tag Team Titles
— AJ Gray (c) def. ACH to retain the Crown of Glory Title