Glory Pro Are Ya Wrestling, Son? Results: AJ Gray vs ACH, Hakim Zane vs Kylie Rae, Vacant Tag Title Match

Glory Pro Are Ya Wrestling, Son? Results

October 10, 2020
Indianapolis, Indiana

— Mike Outlaw def. Lee Moriarty

— The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) def. Alex Zayne & Blake Christian

— Hakim Zane (c) def. Kylie Rae to retain the Midwest Territory title

— Warhorse (c) def. Zachary Wentz to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling title

— Bullrope Match: Jake Something def. 1 Called Manders

— The Sisters of Destruction (Blair Onyx & Elayna Black) def. Hyan & Layne Luck

— Devon Monroe def. Jody Threat & Kody Lane & Stephen Wolf

— Top Flight (Air Wolf & Angel Dorado) def. Gaytanic Panic (Danhausen & Effy) and Allie Kat & Dan The Dad to win the vacant United Glory Tag Team Titles

— AJ Gray (c) def. ACH to retain the Crown of Glory Title