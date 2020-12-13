Goldberg Admits He Doesn’t See Himself Hanging Up His Boots “Anytime Soon”

With recent reports claiming that Goldberg could be set to face Roman Reigns soon, it appears that the WWE Hall Of Famer isn’t planning on retiring soon.

It has been reported that Goldberg could be in line to collide with the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 37, which was the planned match for this years WrestleMania, until COVID-19 struck.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Goldberg admitted that, despite being in his 50s, he doesn’t plan on retiring from the ring anytime soon. He is currently under contract with WWE for two more years, where he is expected to compete in at least two matches per year.

“We always have to cross that bridge when we come to it. I’m 53 years old, I’ll be 54 here in a couple of weeks. Hey, as long as my body can still do it, I’m still going to do it. It’s very tough because being a power wrestler at this age, I’m not the person I was back in the past. You have that sense of, ‘Oh, am I ruining my legacy?’ Well, you know what? I still have to put food on the table for my family. There are a lot of things that come into consideration, and at the end of the day, I’m a businessman. I do what I got to do to stay afloat and stay out there. I don’t see myself hanging it up any time soon, but then again, I also don’t see myself wrestling until I’m 60.”

Goldberg also went on to discuss his relationship with Vince McMahon. He admitted he’s done a full change, going from hating him to now being prepared to die for him.