Goldberg Admits He Doesn’t See Himself Hanging Up His Boots “Anytime Soon”
With recent reports claiming that Goldberg could be set to face Roman Reigns soon, it appears that the WWE Hall Of Famer isn’t planning on retiring soon.
It has been reported that Goldberg could be in line to collide with the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 37, which was the planned match for this years WrestleMania, until COVID-19 struck.
During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Goldberg admitted that, despite being in his 50s, he doesn’t plan on retiring from the ring anytime soon. He is currently under contract with WWE for two more years, where he is expected to compete in at least two matches per year.
“We always have to cross that bridge when we come to it. I’m 53 years old, I’ll be 54 here in a couple of weeks. Hey, as long as my body can still do it, I’m still going to do it. It’s very tough because being a power wrestler at this age, I’m not the person I was back in the past. You have that sense of, ‘Oh, am I ruining my legacy?’ Well, you know what? I still have to put food on the table for my family.
There are a lot of things that come into consideration, and at the end of the day, I’m a businessman. I do what I got to do to stay afloat and stay out there. I don’t see myself hanging it up any time soon, but then again, I also don’t see myself wrestling until I’m 60.”
Goldberg also went on to discuss his relationship with Vince McMahon. He admitted he’s done a full change, going from hating him to now being prepared to die for him.
“I hated him in the beginning, and now I’d die for him. Let’s be perfectly honest. I don’t think there’s a bigger swing of judgment than I have had since I’ve been in WWE. I went into the business at WWE with unrealistic expectations. I went into WWE with my back against the wall, thinking everyone was out to get me. It was a tough situation for me to exist in, and it was almost an impossible situation for me to coexist in on a positive note. With that first year out of the way, I’ve grown as a wrestler. I’ve grown as a human being, and I’d like to think that Vince and I have grown as friends.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions.)
Pete Dunne Reflects On The #Speaking Out Movement & Changes He Wants To See
Pete Dunne recently opened up about the #SpeakingOut movement, reflecting on the changes that he wants to see made in British Wrestling.
The #SpeakingOut movement took place over the summer, where a number of individuals came forward to share stories about sexual abuse/harassment that they had suffered from within the professional wrestling industry. While this was a worldwide issue, a large number of the stories came from within British wrestling, to the point where the issue has been brought up within Parliament.
Pete Dunne recently spoke with the Daily Star where he reflected on hearing the stories, how it made him feel. But he also pushed that this doesn’t mean everything is over for British wrestling.
“It was horrible to hear these stories come out and everything that came with that because British wrestling was, alongside my own career, something I was trying to build. The whole time, I was trying to give back as much as I could, but with the pandemic and, of course, the Speaking Out stuff, that combination has really hurt British wrestling. But that doesn’t mean that it’s all over for British wrestling. Things are starting to move back to normal and [Speaking Out] is now at a Parliamentary level which is great. I was doing the best I could, and so were a lot of people, but it’s above us, and we need people who actually know how to make the correct changes. I am glad it is in their hands… hopefully from here it can only move in the right direction and people are aware of the changes that need to be made. Fingers crossed, in a year’s time, British wrestling looks completely different.”
The longest-reigning NXT UK Champion in history also went on to discuss what changes he would like to see take place within the industry.
“There are small changes that, as a talent, I would love to see. At every show there should be first aiders there, and even if it’s something as simple as a DBS check. The only thing I can recommend and see are those small, simple changes that are kind of no brainers. Anything above this, as I say, I’m so glad it has moved to a Parliamentary level. I get to have a meeting involved with the people involved in that party and they’re passionate about finding some kind of change. I really do want to urge people to listen to them and talk to them. Even though people perceive someone like me as the forefront of British wrestling, I am not qualified to suggest changes and whatever else, it’s completely above me. All I can say is that I fully support any positive, professional change to the industry. I want it to be better and, of course, safer. Fingers crossed they’re the people to do it, so I urge people to reach out to them and listen to what they’re saying.”
WWE SmackDown Taping Plans For Christmas Day/New Year’s Day
WWE SmackDown will be taking place on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day this year, but what are the taping plans for the shows?
According to a report by POST Wrestling, the episode on Christmas Day will not be live. Instead, WWE will be taping the episode in order for the roster to be able to enjoy Christmas at home. However, when it comes to the New Year’s Day show, that will be done live.
This is something that WWE has done in the past two years for New Year’s Day, and that will continue this year.
Number One Contender’s NXT Championship Match Set For 12/6 WWE NXT
WWE has begun announcing several segments for the upcoming episode of WWE NXT (12/6), including a major number one contender’s match.
Kyle O’Reilly will be going one on one with Pete Dunne on the episode to determine the new number one contender for the WWE NXT Championship. The winner will get a title shot against Finn Balor at the New Year’s Evil event on January 6.
As well as that, Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm will be competing in singles action, reigniting their classic NXT UK feud.
Plus, Karrion Kross will be making his in-ring return, although it is unknown who he will be competing against on the show.
