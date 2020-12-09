Bill Goldberg made a rare appearance on The Bump this Wednesday morning to promote his upcoming “WWE Untold” documentary, dropping this Sunday on the WWE Network. The new special will look back behind the scenes of his iconic undefeated streak in World Championship Wrestling.

Goldberg on his undefeated WCW streak:

“I’m just thankful to have been given the opportunity in such a contentious time in professional wrestling, when it was WCW vs. WWE. It was a feather in our cap to have something different during that programming crunch. It was at the embryonic state of me being in the wrestling business. I was learning a lot, listening to people push me in different directions. Again, I was just very lucky to be in that situation. The stars aligned, and I just happened to be that 285-pound fire-breathing dragon that everyone wanted to watch.”

When he thought the streak was first acknowledged by the fans in a major way:

“I think it was the United States Championship match against Raven and The Flock in Colorado Springs. I think that’s really when it had a mind of its own. From the people throwing Raven back into the ring, to just the fever going around the arena. It was something completely different. It brought goosebumps to you each and every time you hear the chant. It was really cool. I don’t want to be that guy, I was just very lucky to be in that position. I think anybody could have done it at that point. Obviously there was something different and special about what I brought to the table, but I couldn’t have done it without every single person giving me that victory, and the back coming up with that plan.”

On the controversial end to the streak and if Goldberg would do it over again any differently if he could:

“I look back on it – and I’ve been pissed off at my answers a number of times. That’s childish. The fact is that Kevin Nash was the perfect guy to do it at the time. It was the perfect time to do it. I think the streak was losing some momentum, and who am I as a professional wrestler to give my opinion? I’m not a booker, I’m just the guy who takes the story and tries to act it out in front of the crowd. I will put it to rest because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. I’m good with it. It needed to be done, but dammit did it really have to happen on my birthday?”

Is there still unfinished business between Goldberg and Roman Reigns?

“I would say that is one of the most mild of understatements that I have ever heard. He backed out on me at WrestleMania. He stole my move god knows how long ago, and he continues to perform it at a subpar level. Let’s be perfectly honest – I’m the dude who delivers the spear. I don’t think he understands what it’s like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it’s comin’, and I’m comin’ for you. I may be old, I may be grey, but I’m still Goldberg.”