Goldberg Calls Roman Reigns A “Joke” When Defending His Pre-Match Rituals

While they didn’t get to compete at WWE WrestleMania as planned, it seems there is still tension between Goldberg and Roman Reigns.
That is because the WWE Hall Of Famer has now called out the Big Dog, labelling him as a joke. Roman Reigns pulled out of their WrestleMania match due to COVID-19, but during the build-up, Roman called out Goldberg’s schedule and what he would do prior to the match.
It is well-known that Goldberg tends to headbutt the door to hype himself up prior to a match but during an interview with the American Monster Productions’ YouTube channel, Goldberg responded to that.
“Roman, you’re a joke, first of all. Second of all, when he ragged on me about headbutting the doors and stuff, you know, I never really explained my whole thought process on that,” Goldberg said. “For you guys to get the character that you got, I had to do certain things. Well, one of them was headbutt the door. Right? And that may, on the outside, look like a stupid move, but as I mentioned, we all weigh the positives and negatives, so it’s very positive to make it as violent as humanly possible, and as real as humanly possible, and all the negative is you lose a little blood and hey, man, you get another concussion and cut a week off your life.” (H/T to Bleacher Report for the transcriptions.)