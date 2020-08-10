Goldberg Calls Roman Reigns A “Joke” When Defending His Pre-Match Rituals

While they didn’t get to compete at WWE WrestleMania as planned, it seems there is still tension between Goldberg and Roman Reigns.

That is because the WWE Hall Of Famer has now called out the Big Dog, labelling him as a joke. Roman Reigns pulled out of their WrestleMania match due to COVID-19, but during the build-up, Roman called out Goldberg’s schedule and what he would do prior to the match.

It is well-known that Goldberg tends to headbutt the door to hype himself up prior to a match but during an interview with the American Monster Productions’ YouTube channel, Goldberg responded to that.