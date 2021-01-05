Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre To WWE Title Match At Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made a surprise appearance during Legend’s Night on Raw to confront WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Goldberg waited to appear until after McIntyre successfully defended his title against Keith Lee in the main event. Goldberg went on to claim that McIntyre has it all… except respect for the legends.

That is why Goldberg wants to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

While the match wasn’t made official on the air, Drew did say that “fighting” Goldberg would be “like fighting my own dad” before Goldberg shoved the champion down.

Outside of both Royal Rumble matches, this looks to be the first championship bout set to be added to the card. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.