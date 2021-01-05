Connect with us

WWE

Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre To WWE Title Match At Royal Rumble

Published

1 hour ago

on

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made a surprise appearance during Legend’s Night on Raw to confront WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Goldberg waited to appear until after McIntyre successfully defended his title against Keith Lee in the main event. Goldberg went on to claim that McIntyre has it all… except respect for the legends.


That is why Goldberg wants to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

While the match wasn’t made official on the air, Drew did say that “fighting” Goldberg would be “like fighting my own dad” before Goldberg shoved the champion down.

Outside of both Royal Rumble matches, this looks to be the first championship bout set to be added to the card. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

Related Topics:

WWE

Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/4 Raw

Published

42 mins ago

on

Jan 4, 2021

By

Randy Orton

Coming out of the Legends Night edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, a few more competitors are now confirmed for this year’s Royal Rumble matches.

As previously noted, Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair has declared her spot. And while appearing on Raw Talk, Shayna Baszler would all but confirm her entry by implying the queen of spades should never reveal her hand.


On the men’s side, AJ Styles and Randy Orton have both announced their participation in the 30-man match.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view card for January 31 is slowly taking shape:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & Randy Orton confirmed

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair confirmed

WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg
(unofficial)

Continue Reading

WWE

Dominik Mysterio Planning Move To Florida For More Training

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jan 4, 2021

By

Rey and Dominik Mysterio were recently guests on Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100 podcast. During the interview, the father and son talked about how Dominik is planning a temporary move to either Orlando or Tampa for more training.

Rey stated:


“Dominik is looking forward to making a move to Tampa or Orlando and start anew over there. He wants to take advantage of the ring opportunity and go to the developmental center. Overall, [Tyson Kidd] has a ring over there. He would benefit so much from being out there where everyone is at. He’s still in that learning process. It would be very helpful for him to make a move and start his own life on his own. For him to be in Tampa to train, it would pick up his momentum.”

Dominik then expanded on the possible Florida move:

“It would benefit me to be in Florida in general because I have the [WWE Performance Center] in Orlando and I can pick so many people’s brains there. There’s [Tyson Kidd] in Tampa. I have so many options there to pick and choose from to be able to learn and be able to grow myself as a wrestler. I probably wouldn’t permanently move down there, it’d probably be temporary, just until I can get on my feet in California because I would hate to leave California.”

Dominik made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020 in a losing effort against Seth Rollins. He competed in a number of tag team and singles matches against Rollins and Murphy throughout the remainder of the fall.

The Mysterio’s are now members of the SmackDown roster.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription.

Continue Reading

WWE

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Main Event To Air Commercial-Free

Published

3 hours ago

on

Jan 4, 2021

By

WWE announced on Monday that Kyle O’Reilly vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor will air uninterrupted, without commercials, on Wednesday in the main event of NXT New Year’s Evil.

The rematch continues to be hyped up after their first bout at TakeOver 31 was named NXT’s 2020 match of the year.


New Year’s Evil is going up against night one of AEW Dynamite’s New Year’s Smash, which will be headlined by Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Title against Rey Fenix.

Below is the current card for New Year’s Evil:

NXT New Year’s Evil
Wednesday, January 6, 2021

NXT Championship
Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NXT Cruiserweight Championship
Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik

Last Woman Standing Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Fight Pit
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross

Xia Li & Boa appear

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets revealed

Continue Reading

Trending