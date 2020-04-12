Goldberg Discusses Roman Reigns Not Competing At WWE WrestleMania 36

Goldberg recently spoke with the Carcast podcast about how his planned WWE WrestleMania 36 match with Roman Reigns didn’t end up going ahead.

The two masters of the Spear were originally set to collide for the Univeral Championship on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. However, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, Roman made the decision to pull out of the show due to health concerns.

“I don’t know why it was even considered in the beginning, except for the fact that we’d invested time and WWE invested the money in the angle, in the match, you know. So literally until the 23rd hour, it was still a possibility that he and I were going to wrestle. So plans kind of changed at the very last minute. I did my match with Braun, and it was possible that I could do a match with Roman again before the 5th [the night the match aired]. That obviously fell through.”

Goldberg then went into more details about the Big Dog’s decision to pull out, praising Roman for trying to make it happen right until the last.

“I think what happened was, somebody was sick and Roman heard about it. They didn’t have [COVID-19], they just had the flu. But just the fact that someone was sick in those circumstances, at the end of the day he just couldn’t do it. You know, more power to him to continually want to get it done, whether that’s realistic or unrealistic from a person in his shoes are concerned. But you’ve got to love the guy because up to the 11th hour, he was still willing to do it.”

The WWE Hall Of Famer ended up defending his title against Braun Strowman, losing his title to the Monster Amongst Men. It is currently unknown when or if Goldberg will return to the ring.

