Goldberg Joining WWE ThunderDome For Tonight’s Smackdown Season Premiere

Bill Goldberg is on his way to the ThunderDome.

The WWE Universal Championship is on the line tonight on the season premiere of Friday Night Smackdown, as the so-called “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns defends against the “Monster Among Men”, Braun Strowman.

One man who will apparently be keeping a very close eye on the bout is wrestling legend Bill Goldberg, who posted on Instagram that he’ll be “joining the WWE ThunderDome” tonight on FOX.

What that means is unclear. Will the former world heavyweight champion appear live inside the Amway Arena in Orlando tonight to confront the winner of the match face-to-face? Will he be a member of the WWE Universe appearing on screen as some sort of publicity stunt for the ThunderDome?

Goldberg returned to a fair bit of controversy earlier this year, defeating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to capture the Universal Title en route to a main event collision with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36.

That bout of course never happened thanks to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Reigns opted not to compete. Goldberg instead dropped the title to Braun Strowman, who lost it to The Fiend, who lost it to Reigns. It’s been a very weird year, and apparently it’s not over yet.