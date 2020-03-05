WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week where he addressed people complaining about him being champion.

Fans have certainly reacted negatively to the WWE Hall Of Famer winning the title at WWE Super ShowDown, however, Goldberg fired back by stating he would like to see other people do it at his age.

“I’d love to see them do it, at any age, let alone 53. I answered a phone call and I did whatever I could do to get ready in a short period of time and provide a little bit of Goldberg out there, and fortunately I was able to do it and I’m just looking forward to the next one (WrestleMania 36) because I get four weeks instead of three to prep for this one.”

He went on to say that it’s a privilege for him to be put in this position, adding that he owes it to the business to come back and help.

“The fact is, if I get a phone call and if I believe I can still do what I did back in the day and bring it to at least an acceptable level, then I’m not going to say ‘no.’ I’m a defensive lineman, I’m a meathead by trade. So if you give me a challenge, I’m going to take it…I’m just honoured and privileged to be looked upon as somebody who could complete the job. We all know it’s a young man’s sport and we all know you’ve got to push the younger talent and that’s our future and if its my job to go in and destroy and/or push people, then that’s what I do. I owe it to the business.”

