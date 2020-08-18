Goldberg Reveals How Many Dates He Has Left On His WWE Contract

Bill Goldberg, 53, revealed in a recent interview that he will continue performing in WWE for at least the next two years – just don’t expect to see him wrestling again in 2020.

“I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years,” Goldberg told The Pop Culture Show. “I’ve got two matches per year. I’ve exhausted my limit this year quite early on April the fifth with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances.”

Goldberg was added back into the mix back in February, defeating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal title at the company’s Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

Originally, plans called for him to battle Roman Reigns in something of an intergenerational dream match at WrestleMania 36. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic plans were changed at the last minute, and Goldberg instead dropped the title to Braun Strowman.

He added, “My WWE commitment is still going strong. At 53, I never would’ve imagined especially after making fun of Flair when he was doing it in his early 40s.”