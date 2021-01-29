Goldberg Reveals Which Wrestlers He Thinks Are The Future Of WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg has revealed who’s next. Who is next to be the face of WWE that is, discussing which stars he believes are the future.

While the former Universal Champion has been quite critical of the current WWE roster recently, in an interview with Soundsphere Magazine, Goldberg discussed which wrestlers he thinks are the future of the company.

“I mean the usual suspects… Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee and Ricochet,” he responded. “I’ve always been a HUGE fan of Finn Bálor. I’d have to say those four are the future. There’s no question about it. In my opinion. And what do I know?”

Goldberg also spoke about who he would like to see potentially win the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble match, admitting that he doesn’t care.

“Wow. That’s an interesting question. You know, I’m going to plead the 5th and just say I don’t care,” Goldberg said. “It doesn’t matter. I’ve got to get through Drew first. He’s the only one on my mind, I’m not looking past him for one second. He deserves the respect from a guy like me, he really does. I hope that I can conquer him, absolutely.”

Goldberg will be going one on one with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship this Sunday, at the WWE Royal Rumble.