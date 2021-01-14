Good Brothers Compete On AEW Dynamite, Incite Huge Brawl With Jon Moxley, Lucha Bros & More

Cut the Good Brothers a check, they’ve now officially competed in an AEW ring.

The IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson made an appearance on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, teaming with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a six-man tag team match. The reunited trio scored a victory over Danny Limelight and the Varsity Blondes.

Going into the show, it was advertised that Omega would team with the “world tag team champions” to reform The Elite, with the idea that it was supposed to be the AEW World Tag Team Champion Young Bucks.

There was a vibe of general animosity towards the Good Brothers throughout the match, in particular from veteran color commentator Tony Schiavone, who repeatedly let his anti-IMPACT sentiments leak into the broadcast. That carried over into the post-match as former world champ Jon Moxley made his way to the ring, going straight after the man who stole his title.

A huge brawl ensued as the unexpected Lucha Brothers hit the ring, coming to the aid of Mox. About a dozen members of the locker room poured out to pull apart the two sides, which only resulted in more targets as the bodies continued to fly. The Young Bucks even attempted to calm the situation down, only to get caught with a pair of superkicks from Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix.

This leaves a lot of questions, but at least for now it would appear the Good Brothers involvement in AEW goes beyond simply promoting this weekend’s IMPACT Hard to Kill pay-per-view?

Are we getting a Good Brothers vs Lucha Brothers match? Will the Young Bucks continue to align themselves with the reformed Bullet Club, resulting in some sort of much bigger ELITE vs. AEW program? Could we see more IMPACT stars make their way over, or vice versa?