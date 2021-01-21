Good Brothers vs. Private Party Announced For IMPACT No Surrender

Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday that No Surrender will be the next Impact Plus special on Saturday, February 13.

It was also confirmed that The Good Brothers will defend the Impact Tag Team Championship against AEW’s Private Party at No Surrender.

Private Party and Matt Hardy made a surprise appearance on Tuesday’s Impact, where they beat Chris Sabin and James Storm to become the number one contenders for Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

As noted, The Good Brothers will work matches on AEW Dynamite over the next two weeks, including the main event of Beach Break.