Good Brothers Want Tag Team Title Match At IMPACT’s Bound For Glory PPV

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson want a match for the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championships at the promotion’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, but it may not be that simple.

Tuesday night’s show saw the Good Brothers trade verbal spars with fellow veterans and current champs Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. The Motor City Machine Guns have been around the block long enough not to get wrapped up in the Bullet Club OGs’ constant bragging.

The IMPACT main event saw former champs The North, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander, defeat Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. After the match the Good Brothers hit the scene, followed by the Machine Guns, resulting in a massive eight-way brawl to end the show.

Gallows and Anderson have not exactly made a ton of friends since arriving on IMPACT, and now have beef with virtually everyone in the tag team division. With IMPACT Plus special Victory Road this Saturday, and Bound for Glory coming up in just a few short weeks, it will be very interesting to see how this one plays out.