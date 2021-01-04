WWE
Good News – Mick Foley Headed Home Soon After COVID-19 Isolation
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook this weekend to provide an update on his medical health after recently announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19 – and it’s good news!
The hardcore legend has been isolating himself in a hotel room for the past 19 days and unfortunately had to spend the holidays without his immediate family. Luckily, he’ll be checking out on Monday and doesn’t appear to have sustained any serious, long-term issues as a result of the virus.
In true Foley fashion, the wrestling icon ended his update by looking out for others, using his time in isolation to raise money for a good cause. You can read more about that below.
I tested positive for the coronavirus following a December 12 virtual signing. As soon as I learned that I had been exposed and even before the test result, I began isolating in a hotel room – and have been here for 19 days. I am no longer contagious and will be checking out tomorrow. Fortunately, my symptoms were not too serious – body aches and headache for a few days, followed by loss of my sense of smell and just within the last few days, my hearing has been affected.
Worse than the physical symptoms was missing the holidays with my family – Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s. I tried to do my best to be safe these past ten months, but looking back on it, there were a number of occasions where I did let my guard down. Since mid-March, I have only done four virtual signings, two personal appearances, two guest appearances on reality shows and my appearance on WWE Raw at The Undertaker’s farewell. In 2019, I flew 150,000 miles on Delta Airlines – in addition to tens of thousands more on other airlines. In 2020, I flew less than 10,000. Still, there were several occasions where I could have been more careful. Moving forward, I will do my best to do better. I hope all of us can do a little better for as long as it takes to put this terrible pandemic behind us.
I appreciate all the well wishes and prayers that I have always received on social media. I’m lucky… things could have been worse.
In a little bit of good news, enthusiasm on Cameo in December resulted in my being able to donate $5,000 to the Daniela Conte Foundation – a foundation created by the parents of a very special little girl who was lost way too soon. To learn more about Daniela and the foundation formed in her honor, you can check out my Facebook post from December 23rd at [this link].
AEW
A Look Ahead At This Week’s Absolute Insane Week In Pro Wrestling
Welcome to 2021. It’s going to be a crazy week.
Monday, January 4
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 1
Bell Time: 2:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- New Japan Rambo
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
- IWGP Tag Title Match: Dangerous Tekkers (c) vs. G.O.D.
- IWGP U.S. Title Briefcase: KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Great O-Khan
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
- IWGP Double Title Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
WWE Monday Night Raw
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- Universal Title Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Keith Lee
- Legends Night
Tuesday, January 5
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 2
Bell Time: 3:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way
- IWGP Jr. Tag Title Match: Kanemaru & El Desperado (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
- NEVER Title Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
- SANADA vs. EVIL
- IWGP Jr. Title Match: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. TBD
- IWGP Double Title Match: TBD (c) vs. Jay White
AEW DARK
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
IMPACT Wrestling
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS TV or Twitch
- Knockouts Tag Tournament: Jordynne Grace & Jazz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
- Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
- Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young & Joe Doering
- 3-Minute Challenge: Moose vs. Matthew Palmer
Wednesday, January 6
NJPW New Year Dash
Bell Time: 4:30 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World
MLW Kings of Colosseum
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube, Fubu Sports or The Roku Channel
- National Title Match: Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
- Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
- Tag Team Title Match: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
- Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT
- AEW World Title Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix
- AEW Women’s Title Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon
- Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
- Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- NXT Title Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
- Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
- Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
- Cruiserweight Title Match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik
Friday, January 8
WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX
- Intercontinental Title Match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
- Smackdown Tag Title Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Saturday, January 9
IMPACT Wrestling: Genesis
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: IMPACT Plus or FITE
- I Quit Match: Willie Mack vs. Moose
- Super X-Cup: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
- Super X-Cup: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
- Super X-Cup: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
- Super X-Cup: KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian
- Super X-Cup Semifinals
- Super X-Cup Finals
Editorials
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #52)
Well, here we are week #52, the final weeks worth of wrestling for 2020 (even if one show was technically 2021), and what a year it has been. When I started this feature series at this time last year, I certainly wasn’t expecting shows with no fans and the difficulties that the world has faced, but one thing that is worth mentioning is how hard everyone in the industry has worked.
But it’s time for the final Break It Down of 2020, taking a look at how each show wrapped up their year, and which show was actually the best of the bunch with all things considered. So strap in, and remember… 2020 is done!
4. WWE Raw
The show kickstarted in a great way this week with Sheamus and Keith Lee having a really fun one on one match as the Limitless One became the number one contender. The promos worked well for both men in the build-up and that led to a physical encounter that established both wrestlers.
AJ Styles and Elias had a match that certainly was better than expectations, but there was also a large chunk of the show that was incredibly forgettable. The work with the women’s division continues to leave a lot to be desired, and overall, the show lacked a lot of energy.
The work with The Miz and the Money in the Bank was an odd one, having him lose to Gran Metalik and then regain the briefcase in the same night. The briefcase has been handled so poorly that it’s no surprise fans are losing interest. The show ended with a cliffhanger with nobody knowing what Randy Orton actually did. For some people, that’s something that people loved, but for others, it was a frustrating finish.
3. WWE SmackDown
While this was technically in 2021, it makes this article as it was in the final week of the year. However, because it was technically 2021, WWE did push the New Year vibe, which provided a fun energy to the show, and throughout the night it was a very entertaining evening.
Seeing Sonya Deville return was excellent, as she will add a lot of quality to the women’s division on the blue brand which has proven to be entertaining as of late. Big E’s first match as champion was entertaining, with Corbin being a smart person to put him up against, while Daniel Bryan and Otis proved to be a fun team together on the night.
The main event was the shows strong point though, with Kevin Owens and Jey Uso having a great match together that was full of fire as KO continues to be one of the most exciting stars in WWE at the moment, with him being launched off the ThunderDome set being a great moment to end the night.
2. WWE NXT
The black and gold brand ended the year in a really strong manner with a great show that built towards New Years Evil really well. Every segment and match felt important and like it was necessary in order to build up certain matches for the upcoming show.
The End Of Year Awards throughout the night was fun and well put together, with nice segments following each one. This was particularly strong when Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly had a confrontation, with their promo segment being very well done.
In the ring, Grizzled Young Vets and Breezango had a good solid tag team bout, and it was also good to see Bronson Reed back in a competitive manner. However, the match of the night was between Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne, who had an incredibly hard-hitting battle that really showcased the best of both men.
1. AEW Dynamite
There was absolutely no doubt about what show was taking the top prize this week to end 2020, and that was AEW Dynamite. While this was ultimately a very sad show, it was also a beautiful one that was put together with heart, compassion, and love from everyone within the company, and Tony Khan deserves massive credit for putting this together.
Normal storylines were thrown out of the window for one week with a tribute show to Brodie Lee, following his unfortunate death, and it was done perfectly. From having Erick Redbeard pop up to the way -1 was treated throughout the night, this show was incredible.
It was arguably the best AEW Dynamite of the entire year. The in-ring quality was superb throughout the entire show, with the touching messages being done incredibly well as the entire show just ticked the boxes that the entire wrestling world needed at this point.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 108
WWE NXT- 158
AEW Dynamite- 146
WWE SmackDown- 112
So there we have it, my ultimate ranking of the three shows with WWE NXT just edging it over the course of the year, and for my personal taste, I think that’s accurate. The two Wednesday night shows have absolutely been head and shoulders above the two main WWE events, with great consistency and quality within those two events.
WWE Raw started the year quite well but has really suffered for quality towards the end of 2020, while WWE SmackDown has pretty much done the opposite.
But, that’s 2020. A year that most people would likely want to forget, and now here’s to 2021, one which we all hope will be more positive and while we are still a while away from a world of full arenas and sold-out stadiums, there is a hope that it will happen at some point this year.
For 2021, the Break It Down article will be making its return, and I look forward to seeing how the shows work in quality throughout the year. But for 2021, the article will be having a slight tweak, and that’s because I will be adding two more shows to the ranking.
As well as the four that have been used this year, I will also be bringing in WWE NXT UK, and IMPACT Wrestling. These are two shows that people have asked to be included throughout the year (IMPACT especially), and you ask, I will deliver. So, who will take the top spot at this point next year? Join me next week as once again, I Break It Down.
WWE
Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Discuss The Future Of The Dark Order
Evil Uno and Stu Grayson recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho to remember Brodie Lee, and they discussed the future of The Dark Order.
Evil Uno discussed what it was like to reunite with Brodie after spending several years apart, admitting that it was great for them to be together again.
“It was bittersweet in a sense,” Uno described. “We were really happy to have Jon come in because we’ve know Jon since 2007. We were friends in the Chikara and CZW days. Before his WWE stint, we were best friends, and a lot of times, what happens in wrestling, once you go to a different company, you don’t physically see each other.
“You’re not no longer friends, but you lose touch. With Jon, we hadn’t seen him in maybe six years, but the second we saw him, it felt like we had been all together. So when he came into AEW, and he was going to be The Exalted One, we were actually, genuinely excited because it was someone that we cared for dearly and personally who was going to be in a role that would benefit us.”
Uno also spoke about the impact that Brodie Lee had on The Dark Order when it was revealed he was The Exalter One, which obviously added a lot of star power to the group.
“He came in as a much bigger name than us, and so it brought us up a level, but it also brought us a level of cohesiveness because [John] Silver and [Alex] Reynolds were essentially feeders for us without having much personas,” Uno said. “Five and Ten were brought in without much persona, but by being with Jon and Jon being so generous and wanting people to do well, he made all of us extenuate our personalities. Had it not been for Jon leading us for half of this year, I don’t know if we would have been The Dark Order we are today.”
Finally, they also spoke about what should happen next with the faction without Brodie, admitting that they would like the group to stay together in his honor.
“I don’t think it’s something impossible. Especially with myself and Stu since we were Dark Order since day one, we’ve been through many phases of Dark Order, Uno noted. “We had to adjust even when storylines were changing or things not working. Lockdowns, border crossings, people getting put in the group while not knowing who they were so I think we’ve always been good at adjusting. You have to right? You have to show that you’re multifaceted.
“This year has given us confidence in the sense of I think we can pull through this. What does Dark Order do from here? Genuinely, I wish I could tell you. I wish I knew. Today, right now, I don’t even want to think about what’s coming up. I’m mostly thinking about Jon. I think the most obvious thing is we need to stay as a group in his honor. This is kind of wild because our cult group thing was, ‘Hey, you join this group, we’ll make you better.’ But now it feels like we have to become better wrestlers, better people for Jon. We now encapsulate his legacy.
“His name is going to be attached to us forever, and anything from now on that is bad is not a bad thing just for us but also a bad thing to his legacy. So I feel like we have to produce the best content we have. The cult thing may not be the best approach next. Maybe we’re just a family. There’s a lot of ways we can go about this, but I think everything is going to be under a magnifying glass because everything we do now has to be as good as what Jon was.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 15 AT THE TOKYO DOME – NIGHT ONE LIVE COVERAGE
Good News – Mick Foley Headed Home Soon After COVID-19 Isolation
A Look Ahead At This Week’s Absolute Insane Week In Pro Wrestling
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #52)
Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Discuss The Future Of The Dark Order
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
Trending
-
WWE14 hours ago
AJ Styles Discusses The Two Names He Believes Have The Most Potential
-
WWE12 hours ago
Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Discuss The Future Of The Dark Order
-
WWE13 hours ago
Sean Waltman Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Jumping Ship To WCW
-
WWE15 hours ago
Jim Ross Reflects On Chyna’s WWE Departure
-
WWE15 hours ago
Darren Young Discusses Randy Orton Supporting Him After Coming Out
-
WWE13 hours ago
Natalya Debuts New Entrance Music On WWE SmackDown
-
AEW1 day ago
Ashley Vox Debut, Rey Fenix, Fatal 4-Way & More Set For 1/5 AEW DARK
-
MLW1 day ago
MLW Kings of Colosseum Preview: Three World Title Matches, Has The Man Of 1,000 Deaths Risen?