Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado Return To WWE NXT

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, collectively known as Lucha House Party, returned to WWE NXT this week to target Legado del Fantasma.

Metalik and Dorado surprised the faction with an attack, followed by a tag team victory over Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. It looks like Metalik has his eyes set on Santos Escobar’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship, a title that neither Lucha House Party members have held yet.

Metalik’s string of luck began earlier this week on Monday’s Raw when he defeated The Miz in singles competition. The duo returning to the black-and-gold brand could be in time for them to take part in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, in addition to bolstering the cruiserweight division.