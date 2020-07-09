Great American Bash Delivers As WWE NXT Tops AEW Dynamite In Wednesday Night Viewership

For the third consecutive week, WWE NXT topped AEW Dynamite in head-to-head viewership on Wednesday nights. Night two of The Great American Bash was watched by an average of 759,000 viewers (-4.2% week-over-week), while the Fyter Fest finale was watched by 715,000 (-4.4%).
Overall viewership doesn’t tell the full picture, however. AEW once again beat out WWE in the target demographic for the 28th consecutive week, drawing a 0.28 in adults 18-49 on TNT, up against NXT’s 0.20 on the USA Network.
|AEW Viewers
|AEW Rating
|NXT Viewers
|NXT Rating
|9-18-19
|1,179,000
|0.43
|9-25-19
|1,006,000
|0.32
|10-2-19
|1,409,000
|0.68
|891,000
|0.32
|10-9-19
|1,140,000
|0.46
|790,000
|0.22
|10-16-19
|1,014,000
|0.44
|712,000
|0.20
|10-23-19
|963,000
|0.45
|698,000
|0.21
|10-30-19
|759,000
|0.33
|580,000
|0.18
|11-6-19
|822,000
|0.35
|813,000
|0.30
|11-13-19
|957,000
|0.43
|750,000
|0.25
|11-20-19
|893,000
|0.39
|916,000
|0.30
|11-27-19
|663,000
|0.26
|810,000
|0.24
|12-4-19
|851,000
|0.32
|845,000
|0.29
|12-11-19
|778,000
|0.28
|778,000
|0.24
|12-18-19
|683,000
|0.25
|795,000
|0.27
|12-25-19
|831,000
|0.22
|1-1-20
|967,000
|0.36
|548,000
|0.15
|1-8-20
|947,000
|0.36
|721,000
|0.19
|1-15-20
|940,000
|0.38
|700,000
|0.21
|1-22-20
|871,000
|0.35
|769,000
|0.24
|1-29-20
|828,000
|0.34
|712,000
|0.22
|2-5-20
|928,000
|0.36
|770,000
|0.22
|2-12-20
|817,000
|0.3
|757,000
|0.24
|2-19-20
|893,000
|0.31
|794,000
|0.25
|2-26-20
|865,000
|0.3
|717,000
|0.23
|3-4-20
|906,000
|0.35
|718,000
|0.23
|3-11-20
|766,000
|0.26
|697,000
|0.21
|3-18-20
|932,000
|0.35
|542,000
|0.16
|3-25-20
|819,000
|0.34
|669,000
|0.20
|4-1-20
|685,000
|0.25
|590,000
|0.15
|4-8-20
|692,000
|0.29
|693,000
|0.19
|4-15-20
|683,000
|0.25
|692,000
|0.17
|4-22-20
|731,000
|0.25
|665,000
|0.18
|4-29-20
|693,000
|0.27
|637,000
|0.16
|5-6-20
|732,000
|0.28
|663,000
|0.18
|5-13-20
|654,000
|0.23
|604,000
|0.15
|5-20-20
|701,000
|0.26
|592,000
|0.13
|5-27-20
|827,000
|0.32
|731,000
|0.19
|6-3-20
|730,000
|0.29
|715,000
|0.20
|6-10-20
|677,000
|0.23
|673,000
|0.16
|6-17-20
|772,000
|0.28
|746,000
|0.20
|6-24-20
|633,000
|0.22
|786,000
|0.19
|7-1-20
|748,000
|0.29
|792,000
|0.22
|7-8-20
|715,000
|0.28
|759,000
|0.20