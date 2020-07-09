Great American Bash Delivers As WWE NXT Tops AEW Dynamite In Wednesday Night Viewership

For the third consecutive week, WWE NXT topped AEW Dynamite in head-to-head viewership on Wednesday nights. Night two of The Great American Bash was watched by an average of 759,000 viewers (-4.2% week-over-week), while the Fyter Fest finale was watched by 715,000 (-4.4%).

Overall viewership doesn’t tell the full picture, however. AEW once again beat out WWE in the target demographic for the 28th consecutive week, drawing a 0.28 in adults 18-49 on TNT, up against NXT’s 0.20 on the USA Network.