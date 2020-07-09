ProWrestling.com

Great American Bash Delivers As WWE NXT Tops AEW Dynamite In Wednesday Night Viewership

0
By onAEW, WWE

For the third consecutive week, WWE NXT topped AEW Dynamite in head-to-head viewership on Wednesday nights. Night two of The Great American Bash was watched by an average of 759,000 viewers (-4.2% week-over-week), while the Fyter Fest finale was watched by 715,000 (-4.4%).

Overall viewership doesn’t tell the full picture, however. AEW once again beat out WWE in the target demographic for the 28th consecutive week, drawing a 0.28 in adults 18-49 on TNT, up against NXT’s 0.20 on the USA Network.

 AEW ViewersAEW RatingNXT ViewersNXT Rating
9-18-191,179,0000.43
9-25-191,006,0000.32
10-2-191,409,0000.68891,0000.32
10-9-191,140,0000.46790,0000.22
10-16-191,014,0000.44712,0000.20
10-23-19963,0000.45698,0000.21
10-30-19759,0000.33580,0000.18
11-6-19822,0000.35813,0000.30
11-13-19957,0000.43750,0000.25
11-20-19893,0000.39916,0000.30
11-27-19663,0000.26810,0000.24
12-4-19851,0000.32845,0000.29
12-11-19778,0000.28778,0000.24
12-18-19683,0000.25795,0000.27
12-25-19831,0000.22
1-1-20967,0000.36548,0000.15
1-8-20947,0000.36721,0000.19
1-15-20940,0000.38700,0000.21
1-22-20871,0000.35769,0000.24
1-29-20828,0000.34712,0000.22
2-5-20928,0000.36770,0000.22
2-12-20817,0000.3757,0000.24
2-19-20893,0000.31794,0000.25
2-26-20865,0000.3717,0000.23
3-4-20906,0000.35718,0000.23
3-11-20766,0000.26697,0000.21
3-18-20932,0000.35542,0000.16
3-25-20819,0000.34669,0000.20
4-1-20685,0000.25590,0000.15
4-8-20692,0000.29693,0000.19
4-15-20683,0000.25692,0000.17
4-22-20731,0000.25665,0000.18
4-29-20693,0000.27637,0000.16
5-6-20732,0000.28663,0000.18
5-13-20654,0000.23604,0000.15
5-20-20701,0000.26592,0000.13
5-27-20827,0000.32731,0000.19
6-3-20730,0000.29715,0000.20
6-10-20677,0000.23673,0000.16
6-17-20772,0000.28746,0000.20
6-24-20633,0000.22786,0000.19
7-1-20748,0000.29792,0000.22
7-8-20715,0000.28759,0000.20