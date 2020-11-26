Grizzled Young Veterans Make Surprising Return To WWE NXT

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, former NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Grizzled Young Veterans made their return.

Prior to the pandemic, the English tag team were appearing regularly on WWE NXT, seemingly about to start a storyline with the Broserweights. However, due to the virus, the duo wasn’t able to travel in order to make that continue.

But this week, the Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake), made their return, attacking Ever-Rise prior to their match as they made it clear that they’re back and ready to become the number one team in the division.