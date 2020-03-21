Gronk Gets Physical On Smackdown, Advocates For Elias At WrestleMania

As advertised, Rob Gronkowski returned to WWE on Friday Night Smackdown tonight, less than three weeks before the three-time NFL Super Bowl champion hosts the first ever two-night WrestleMania, live from the Performance Center in Orlando.

After doing a bit of bizarre dancing, Gronk and his good friend Mojo Rawley actually got physical with King Baron Corbin, who swaggered to the ring insulting both men. He was quickly cut off by an original song from Elias, who for whatever reason has been stalking Corbin in recent weeks.

The segment ended with Gronk shoving Corbin on his rear, before Elias dumped the so-called “King” over the ropes. Before leaving, however, our WrestleMania host stated that while he doesn’t have the power to make matches, he is personally advocating for Corbin and Elias to face off in a singles match at WrestleMania.