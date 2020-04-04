Rob Gronkowski Teases WrestleMania Host Outfit, King Corbin Arrives In Style

Gronk Prepares To Host WrestleMania

WrestleMania 36 host and three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski is featured in the video above, getting prepared for his role during this weekend’s historic double-header. You can get an early look at what appears to be a ridiculous outfit for tonight’s show.

Corbin Shows Up In Style

In the video below, King Baron Corbin arrives at the WWE Performance Center in style, ahead of his match with Elias at WrestleMania 36. In case you needed any more reason to hate the Smackdown Superstar, he showed up in a Porsche, blocked in multiple vehicles, and proceeded to park in the middle of what is clearly an alley.