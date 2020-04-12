Block A Revealed For Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament

As promised, WWE revealed the first half of the playing field for the upcoming Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament set to kick off this Wednesday night.

WWE is looking to crown an interim champion with an 8-man, round robin tournament while current title-holder Jordan Devlin remains stranded in Europe due to international travel bans stemming from COVID-19.

The first four participants filling out Block A are division veteran Tony Nese, Japanese sensation KUSHIDA, the 205 Live General Manager himself Drake Maverick, and newcomer Jake Atlas.

Competitors in Block B of the tournament will be revealed by WWE today at 3PM ET.