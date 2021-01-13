Grudge Match Announced For WWE NXT Tonight, Updated Card

Just announced, Candice LeRae will once again clash with Shotzi Blackheart in a grudge match this evening on an all new episode of WWE NXT.

These two have been at each other’s throats for months, dating back to a number one contender’s match won by Candice in October 2020. Their issues sprawled into Halloween Havoc, where Shotzi blocked the Gargano family’s attempts to hijack the NXT Women’s Championship, and escalated into a wild WarGames match.

Last Wednesday night, Shotzi and KUSHIDA defeated Candice and Johnny Gargano in a mixed tag team match.

Updated match card: