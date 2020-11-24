Guests Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE’s The Bump

Liv Morgan, John Layfield, Peyton Royce and Dana Warrior have all been announced as guests for this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump.

Both Peyton Royce and Liv Morgan are coming off a big five-on-five elimination match at this past weekend’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, with the Raw brand emerging victorious over Team Smackdown.

JBL is likely being brought in to discuss the Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” as he and more than a dozen other legends and Hall of Famers were a part of the special this past Sunday.

WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM on the WWE Network, YouTube and most of the company’s numerous digital platforms.