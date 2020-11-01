Guitar On A Pole Match, New Day vs Hurt Business & More Announced For Monday Night Raw

WWE has announced several new matches and segments for this week’s upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

— Elias broke a guitar over Jeff Hardy’s back in his big return to WWE television, and the following week Hardy returned the favor by crashing his big concert on Raw. The two continued to fight last week with even more guitars being broken in the mayhem. Elias and Hardy will battle in a Guitar on a Pole Match this week. Traditionally, whoever climbs and retrieves the object on a pole can legally use it in the match.

— The Hurt Business has a chance to get into the tag team business this Monday night. Former Cruiserweight Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin will take on Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day in a non-title match.

— The unbeaten duo Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke will also be in non-title against against the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. A win for the challengers may land them a title shot, but they all have to attempt to co-exist as members of Team Raw at Survivor Series.

— While qualifiers have not yet been announced, WWE is teasing that the last two members of the Raw men’s team will revealed by the end of the show.

— The world title picture is very interesting right now, with Drew McIntyre trying to murder WWE Champion Randy Orton on a weekly basis, the Miz holding the Money in the Bank briefcase, a match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns just weeks away, and The Fiend looming somewhere in the mix. What’s next for the Legend Killer?

Join us for live coverage every Monday at 8:00 PM ET.