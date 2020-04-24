Hangman Page Pitched His Alcoholic Character For Being The Elite

The current alcoholic Hangman Page character has proven to be incredibly popular with fans, and Nick Jackson revealed it was Page’s idea.
Page has embraced having lots of drinks on the shows, both backstage and around the ring which has helped make him one of the most popular stars in the company. Interestingly, this current gimmick was all Hangman’s idea.
“One day Hangman walked up to me, Matt and Brandon Cutler, who helps film Being the Elite, and he said, ‘I think I want to become an alcoholic,’” said Nick Jackson in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. “And I said, ‘What?’ We heard his idea, which was incredible, and we said, ‘Let’s do it.’ Look at him now compared to where he was a year ago. He’s a superstar.”
Matt followed up, saying, “A lot of people criticized us when Hangman didn’t beat Jericho. I don’t think he was ready yet. Look at his work now on ‘BTE.’ His acting is unbelievable, his confidence is through the roof. He’s ready now. If we saw this Adam Page against Jericho, who knows what would have happened.”