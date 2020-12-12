Hangman Page To Team With Dark Order, More Announced For 12/16 AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has unveiled what looks to be the complete, or very nearly complete lineup for the December 16 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

It has already been announced that The Inner Circle will look to get back on the same page in a gigantic 14-man tag team match, while AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has challenged the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela to a No Disqualification, Anything Goes match in order to strike any remaining doubt from his performance in the recent World Title Eliminator series.

Also announced, NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb will partner with Big Swole to take on the winners of the 2020 AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup, Ivelisse and Diamante.

The Dark Order will get another chance to seduce Hangman Adam Page, as he’ll attempt to coexist with John Silver and Alex Reynolds for a six-man tag against Matt Hardy and Private Party.

Updated Lineup:

— No DQ, Anything Goes: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela

— Six-Man Tag: Hangman Page & The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party

— Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico

— SCU (Christopher Daniels & Kazarian) vs. The Acclaimed

— 14-Man Tag: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & Jake Hager & Santana & Ortiz & Sammy Guevara & MJF & Wardlow) vs. Best Friends & Top Flight & The Varsity Blondes & Brandon Cutler

— Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante

— Sting to appear live!