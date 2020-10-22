A brand new match has been added to the upcoming WWE NXT Halloween Havoc show, with Cameron Grimes set to be in action.

Grimes will be going one on one with Dexter Lumis on the show in a match that has been dubbed a ‘Haunted House Of Terror.’

The special event will be taking place next Wednesday and will also see the return of the popular ‘Spin The Wheel Make A Deal’ concept. This will be used to create a stipulation for both of the confirmed title matches on the night.

Damien Priest will be defending his North American Title against Johnny Gargano, while Candice LeRae will be challenging for Io Shirai’s WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

As well as that, Rhea Ripley will be going one on one with Raquel Gonzalez in a match that has truly got a big fight feel.