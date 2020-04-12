VIDEOS: Hawkins & Ryder Rewatch Their First Title Win, Easter Bunny Bar Room Brawl, Cena On ‘Canvas 2 Canvas’

Easter Bunny In The Bar Room Brawl

In celebration of Easter Sunday, WWE has posted a video from their 2003 Vengeance pay-per-view – specially the scene where the Easter Bunny gets his cotton tail kicked in the APA Bar Room Invitational brawl.

John Cena on Canvas 2 Canvas

16-time world champion John Cena is back on WWE’s longest running YouTube series Canvas 2 Canvas this week, with the Artist of Champions himself, Rob Schamberger.

Ryder & Hawkins Rewatch Tag Title Win

WWE Superstars Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are featured in the video below, rewatching their very first WWE Tag Team Championships win from the 2008 Great American Bash pay-per-view.