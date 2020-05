Happy Birthday Swoggle!

A very happy 32nd birthday to former WWE Superstar Dylan Postl, better known by as Hornswoggle or Swoggle. Several of his friends from the wrestling world, including Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, shared some hilarious photos of the former Cruiserweight Champion on Instagram to commemorate the glorious occasion.

For your viewing pleasure we have included the entire WeeLC match between Swoggle and El Torito from the 2014 WWE Extreme Rules match, featured above.