It has been a major year so far for Bayley and it appears to have gotten even better as Hayley Williams has allowed her to use “Simmer” at WWE WrestleMania.

Bayley has made it clear that she wants Paramore to play for her at WrestleMania in the past. However, in an interview with SportBible, she admitted that she didn’t think it was possible.

“Man I would love that! But I don’t think we could get that, I’d love for Paramore to perform for us but I’ve tried for that in the past I don’t think we can do that,” she said.

However, Hayley Williams has now started her own solo career and the first single of her album, “Simmer” has been a major hit. During a live stream on Instagram, Bayley asked if she could use the song for her WrestleMania 37 entrance, and Hayley quickly stated that Bayley has her permission to use it.

Hayley replied, “You have our permission. That’s sick, holy shit.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)