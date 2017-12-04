ProWrestling.com
HBK Provides “Marine” Filming Update, New Network Collection, Incredibly Fast WWE Submission Wins (Video)

WWE Network will officially be adding its “Match of the Year” collection to the collection section as of today.

HBK Provides “Marine” Filming Update

Shawn Michales has Tweeted the following, noting he, along with The Miz and Becky Lynch, have three more weeks of shooting on the new “Marine” movie:

Incredibly Fast WWE Submission Wins

WWE has released the following video:

“A Superstar is always wise to include a submission maneuver in his or her arsenal, as its application can score them a big win at a moment’s notice. Here are 10 victories via submission that seemingly happened in the blink of an eye”:

