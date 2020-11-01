Heath Provides An Update On His Injury From Bound For Glory

After suffering an injury at Bound For Glory, IMPACT Wrestling’s Heath has provided an update on his status and recovery process.
Heath was part of the Call Your Shot Battle Royal at Bound For Glory last week, but he suffered an injury during that match, which has now been revealed as a partially torn abductor muscle and a groin tear.
This is the moment I knew I was screwed. After two doctors telling me that my injury was a severe inguinal hernia, I made an appointment with a hernia specialist. . . OFFICIAL DIAGNOSIS: partially torn abductor muscle (from the bone) and a slight tear in my groin. . RECOVERY: luckily no surgery, just gotta suck it up and deal with the pain for a while. Lots of rest, ice, physical therapy (I’m coming for you @nmotion_pr #recovery #badluck #rebuild #hurting #outfornow #butnotforever