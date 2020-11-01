ProWrestling.com
Heath Slater

Heath Provides An Update On His Injury From Bound For Glory

Impact

After suffering an injury at Bound For Glory, IMPACT Wrestling’s Heath has provided an update on his status and recovery process.

Heath was part of the Call Your Shot Battle Royal at Bound For Glory last week, but he suffered an injury during that match, which has now been revealed as a partially torn abductor muscle and a groin tear.