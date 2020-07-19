Heath Slater Crashes Slammiversary, Reunites With Rhino & Gets Kicked Out Of The Building

It looks like Heath Slater has found a way to feed all those kids of his.

The former WWE Superstar made a surprise appearance tonight at IMPACT Wrestling’s annual Slammiversary pay-per-view, jumping the barricade and addressing the fans at home from the middle of the ring.

Slater referenced his former WWE tag team partner Rhino, teasing that if he made the call the ECW legend would be his partner to answer an open challenge issued by The Rascalz, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz.

That didn’t make a ton of sense, considering The Rascalz had already wrestled their match earlier in the night, facing another big surprise in the form of the Motor City Machine Guns…

Slater then turned his attention to the Slammiversary main event – a Fatal 4-Way elimination match featuring a mystery fourth competitor to crown a new IMPACT World Championship.

Unfortunately for the so-called “New Heath”, his hopes and dreams were slashed by head honcho Scott D’Amore, who informed Slater that he must leave the building as IMPACT was taping the show on a closed set, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have no fear though, Heath stans! The four-time WWE tag team champion will be debuting on IMPACT Wrestling this coming Tuesday night, as Rhino has promised to get things smoothed out ahead of their next show.