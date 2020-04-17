Heath Slater Discusses His WWE Release: “I Feel Hungry Again. Very Hungry.”

Heath Slater was, unfortunately, one of the talents WWE released this week, and he recently posted a video to give his thoughts on the situation.

Slater had been a long-term WWE employee, having been under contract with the company since 2006. He provided great entertainment throughout his career, from being a member of Nexus to being the free agent on SmackDown and working with Rhyno, Slater always made a mark.

He reflected on his time working with WWE in a positive light, while also admitting that his fire was burning out after a while.

“Man, what a ride. I’ve literally been everywhere, and I mean everywhere. I guess you guys want to hear the bullshit, right? I’m kidding. WWE has provided me and my family with income, so we’ll be okay, and experiences, opportunities, and relationships that never would have happened if I didn’t work there. We all have our ups and downs, but ultimately, WWE built a dream for me, that some saw not even a reality. I am met with gratitude for that. I know that my WWE family, my wife, my kids, the WWE universe, could see that my fire was fading. That’s all on me. Putting everyone else over, all the damn time, can take a toll on me. The outpouring of love from the locker room, staff, and WWE universe has been extremely overwhelming. I’m seeing now, something your accomplishments aren’t what you do in the ring, but what you do behind the scenes. I had no idea how much love I had until yesterday. And that’s the hardest part of letting go of this chapter of my life. I was to say thank you to the WWE family. It wouldn’t work without the people behind the scenes. You gave me 14 years.”

Slater then looked ahead to the future of his career, which he has dubbed “the encore,” revealing he is free to go and work from July 17.

“And now, come July 17, I can spread my wings and fly a little bit. I feel that fire again that I didn’t have. I’m ready to get in shape, legit. I feel hungry again. Very hungry. I haven’t felt that in a long time. No bullshit, get ready for the encore. I’m going to comeback better than ever. That’s a fact,” he said.

