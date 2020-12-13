Heath Slater Discusses If He’s Open To Another WWE Run

Heath Slater recently appeared on The Ryback Show with his former Nexus member, and he spoke about potentially returning to WWE one day.

Slater claimed that he would potentially return again, but only if the story was right and it suits everyone.

“Man, it’s one of those things. Who knows what the future will tell? It’s one of things where if WWE wants a story from a man that can actually pull it off, yeah, it could be good,” stated Slater. “Then again, there’s history behind it and there’s real life history – friendships inside and outside of the ring. “It’s one of those things that there’s so much they could do and it could be very good. But then again, it’s one of those, who knows? I don’t know where I’m going to be in two years. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Would I do it? Yeah. Who knows? “If the time’s right and everything’s adding up, yeah. But then again, if the time’s not right, I might have to miss that boat.”

The two men also spoke about the in-ring shape that Slater is in, where he admitted that being gone from WWE motivated him.