Heath Slater Names Kenny Omega As A Dream Opponent: “We Can Kill It”

Former WWE Superstar, Heath Slater recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about a range of topics following his WWE release, including naming several wrestlers he wants to work with now he is no longer with the company.

Interestingly, the first person that Heath Slater named was Hiroshi Tanahashi as someone that he would like to have a match with.

“I remember Tanahashi came to FCW and this was a decade or so. It was when FCW finally got into the warehouse. He came down, I want to say he was with Yoshi [Tatsu], but he came down for a visit, you know, and just talked and shook hands and stuff, but then left and then, he was huge in Japan,” said Heath. “But I remember there, me and him just talking and stuff and he had like his hair, you know, cut weird and wild and stuff. But then I remember seeing his clips and everything and people reminded me that was him. I was like, ‘oh, crap! Then he became the megastar over there. I would like to go and work him over there. I feel like that would be cool.”

Another name that Slater mentioned was Kenny Omega. Despite Cody Rhodes previously stating on an Instagram Live that AEW wouldn’t be signing Slater, he believes he could have a great match with The Cleaner.

“Another match is Kenny Omega. I worked him back in developmental days in Deep South and that was the only match me and him ever had. We were babies, you know, to where I like to work him again because this was only one time But then again, I feel like now, you know, with us being seasoned and matured and everything, I feel like we can kill it,” he’d say. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)