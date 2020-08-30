Heath Slater On Nexus Being Buried & Who He Originally Wanted In 3MB

Heath Slater recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Junkies where he discussed whether or not John Cena buried Nexus and his 3MB plans.
Throughout the years there have been plenty of reports about John Cena squashing Nexus, and Slater gave his thoughts on the situation.
“I’ll tell you this much,” Heath started, “I’ve had so many people ask me that over the year. Honestly, I’m not sure if it’s 100% fact, but I could comfortably say it’s a 95% fact. The whole time we were there, we were going over. We were playing to win. Edge and Jericho basically came up with that whole match. They planned it all out and had where it was, how it should be, where I think the last one left was Wade. And then the next thing you know, 4 hours later, it was just not happening that way.
“We were young,” Heath continued. “We didn’t know. Looking back at it now, if we would have took over SummerSlam and ran it to ‘Mania, and had some super group come and let them destroy us – they should have put it in jeopardy and really made people believe that we were a threat, and want to see some group come in and beat us. They just cut it off when we were almost to the peak of the mountain.”
Heath Slater then went on to discuss another faction that he was involved in, which was 3MB. He spoke about the people that he originally hoped to be involved in the group and how Drew McIntyre didn’t want to be involved.
“My whole idea was once the One Man Band thing ran its course, I wanted them to give me a band,” Heath said. “I told Michael Hayes to give me a band like Freebirds, and he was all over it and wanted me to pitch it. My idea was Fandango, EC3 and Ambrose, or Mox now. Those were all guys that just weren’t doing anything at the time. It was one of those things that they said they had stuff in mind for Fandango and Mox, but they absolutely shut down EC3.
“Next thing you know, it was at a RAW and they told me I get my band today,” Heath continued. “When I asked who it was going to be, they just said they’d tell me later. Then I find out later that they put me with Drew and Jinder. Jinder was more neutral, but Drew was pissed. He didn’t want anything to do with it. He’s always wanted to do the types of things that he’s doing now, but he came around, and gave it a try, and it ended up being two good years of entertainment.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)