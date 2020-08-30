Heath Slater On Nexus Being Buried & Who He Originally Wanted In 3MB

Heath Slater recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Junkies where he discussed whether or not John Cena buried Nexus and his 3MB plans.

Throughout the years there have been plenty of reports about John Cena squashing Nexus, and Slater gave his thoughts on the situation.

“I’ll tell you this much,” Heath started, “I’ve had so many people ask me that over the year. Honestly, I’m not sure if it’s 100% fact, but I could comfortably say it’s a 95% fact. The whole time we were there, we were going over. We were playing to win. Edge and Jericho basically came up with that whole match. They planned it all out and had where it was, how it should be, where I think the last one left was Wade. And then the next thing you know, 4 hours later, it was just not happening that way. “We were young,” Heath continued. “We didn’t know. Looking back at it now, if we would have took over SummerSlam and ran it to ‘Mania, and had some super group come and let them destroy us – they should have put it in jeopardy and really made people believe that we were a threat, and want to see some group come in and beat us. They just cut it off when we were almost to the peak of the mountain.”

Heath Slater then went on to discuss another faction that he was involved in, which was 3MB. He spoke about the people that he originally hoped to be involved in the group and how Drew McIntyre didn’t want to be involved.