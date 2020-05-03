Heath Slater Reflects On Drew McIntyre & Jinder Mahal Being Released: “I Was Lost”

Heath Slater was recently part of WWE’s releases, but during his recent interview with Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, he reflected back on when Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal were released from the company.

The three of them were part of the faction, 3MB at the time, and despite WWE released two members of the group, Slater was kept in the company. He reflected on that time period and admitted he was lost without them.

“They put us all together and two years, traveling together, booked on everything. They got released and I was just lost. I remember going to [Mark] Carano and being like, ‘Why didn’t I get fired?’ Me being in 3MB for two years and then your buddies are gone, you’re standing alone, and I’m like ‘Uhhh, what do I do? Do I change again?’ I was lost for like a year. That’s when they put me back in factions. ‘Be a puzzle piece in this group.’ Then it’s being a free agent, ‘I got kids.’ I live in a trailer park and have 30 kids. What in the world? Just because I have an accent, I’m white trash trailer park? Why can’t I be like Kid Rock? I always had to play a role. I just want to be myself,” Slater said to Lilian Garcia on Chasing Glory. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)