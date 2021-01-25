Heath Slater Reflects On Forgetting His Lines During Brock Lesnar Segment

Heath Slater has revealed that he actually forgot his lines during his famous WWE Raw segment with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

The segment came when he was a free agent after the WWE Draft in 2016. Slater was trying to earn a contract on each brand and he even interrupted Lesnar and Heyman to make a point for his career, which is where his “I Got Kids” catchphrase was born, as he recalled during an interview on Table Talk w/DVon.

“That segment put me on the map, but slapped me in my face too. The whole, ‘I don’t give a s**t about your kids was supposed to be, ‘I don’t give a damn about your kids’. I guess the crowd was into it and the people were… hey, I got a shirt out of that segment,” revealed Slater.

“If you give me bullet points and tell me this is the ending place, I can come up with the right words to where my fans can translate and be with me. When you hand me a damn four-page script, I have to go out there and you’re changing it every hour and then 20 minutes before I go out there, I think I have everything I have to say in my mind. Then, you give me a new script and I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on?’

“So, I had the segment with Brock and Paul and after four scripts or 20 minutes before I go out, I literally had to go out there and do my s**t because I didn’t know what was going on. So, my music hits, Paul is cutting a promo. Paul says his, I forget what my next line was.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, no’. I pulled my guns out and was like, ‘Damnit, all these people here know I’m going to get my ass kicked. [Brock] knows he’ll whip my ass, but I have to do this. I got kids! I need this job!’ The next thing I know, I catch Vince in the back and was like, ‘Woah! I got kids! I need this job! Hey print that out!’ That was not even in my lines.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)